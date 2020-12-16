Donald Bonar
COLUMBIA CITY — Donald C. Bonar, 96, of Columbia City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on May 27, 1924, in Noble County, Indiana, he was the son of Curtis F. and Cora A. (Shambaugh) Bonar.
He graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1942, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII until December 1945.
On April 17, 1949, he married Barbara L. Zolman at Churubusco Methodist Church.
Donald was a self-employed and gifted carpenter, who even built his own home.
He was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel and Gideon’s International.
Donald is survived by his children, Rick (Karen) Bonar, of Churubusco, Rex (Susan) Bonar, of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Tina (Tim) Atkinson, of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death parents; wife, Barb Bonar, in 2018; brothers, Arthur Bonar, Trevor Bonar and Everett Bonar; and sister, Ruth Hynman.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, there will be a private visitation and service for his family.
The funeral service was on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live, with Pastor John French officiating.
Burial took place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Merriam Christian Chapel Church Missions, UP Global Network or Gideon’s International.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Donald’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.