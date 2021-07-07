FORT WAYNE — William L. Gourley, 80, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
William was born to Harold and Pauline Gourley on Nov. 2, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy and then moved to Fort Wayne where he worked for the Fort Wayne Newspaper.
Bill Spent a lot of his time at Whitmer Lake, called his "man cave". He was an avid outdoorsman and Number 1 Cubs Fan. He was also a member of Legion Post 381.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sally Gourley; two daughters, Kellie (John) Shilder, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Leslie Gourley (Octavio) Gomez; son, Dean (Paula) Gourley; stepsons, Dave Moyano and Steve (Joan) Moyano; brothers, Tom (Brenda) Gourley and Richard Gourley; sister, Paulette (Tim) Carnes; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Gourley; and sister-in-law, Mary Gourley.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.
