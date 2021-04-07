CHURUBUSCO — Jula R. Jacobs, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Arkansas, on April 21, 1941, to Rollie and Elizabeth (Catlitt) Hill. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Arkansas. Her family moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, when she was 15, and she graduated from Central High School.
Jula was married to Allen Jacobs in Fort Wayne, on Dec. 18, 1965. The couple moved to Churubusco in the early 80s. Allen preceded her in death on April 23, 2006.
She retired from G.E. in 1996, where she worked as a Lead Operator. Following her retirement, she worked at Save U More in Churubusco for 15 years, where she is honored as Employee of a Lifetime.
She attended Christ Community Church. She enjoyed reading books and is a Twilight Super Fan.
Jula is survived by her three children, Steven Jacobs, Brian Jacobs and Lisa Worman; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hill.
Services were held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
