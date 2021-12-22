FORT WAYNE — Homer Morgan Ohlwine, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home.
Born in Churubusco, on Sept. 2, 1936, to Idris C. "Dutch" and Lois I. (Fey) Ohlwine. they preceded him in death.
Homer married Maud "Eleanor" Morgan on March 30, 1957, in Ossian.
He worked as an Electronic Technician at Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Homer was a member of Arcola United Methodist Church.
He was an Arcola Lions Club member since 1967.
He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954, attended Purdue extension in Fort Wayne and earned his degree in Electronics in 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Maud "Eleanor" Ohlwine, of 64 years; three daughters, Amanda M. (Daniel) Lowther, Susan E. (Tim) Gerig and Brenda (Rick) Langille; one son, Donald L. Ohlwine; four sisters, Ester Sherman, Carol Pontius, Jane Pointset and Darlene (Cory) Hauser; two brothers, Herb (Joyce) and Bruce (Sue) Ohlwine; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; and one brother, Larry Ohlwine.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, one hour prior to service on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Arcola United Methodist Church, 11311 Arcola Road, Arcola, IN 46704.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Arcola United Methodist Church.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
