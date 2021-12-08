Sheila Ehinger Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sheila L. Ehinger, 46, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Nov. 28, 2021, at her residence.Arrangement entrusted to Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll In recent years has Facebook had a positive or negative impact on our nation? You voted: Very positive Slightly positive Slightly negative Very negative Vote View Results Back Special Sections Readers Choice NS Spring Home and Garden Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLegendary McCool's has been soldFix-up Followup: Kendallville featured in HGTV specialBoys are now part of the cheer team at Central NobleSnow more cancellations: EN Theatre ready to stage 'Frozen'Two teens in custody after stolen vehicle chaseRural crash kills two on Thanksgiving DaySecond physician to join DeKalb pediatric practiceDriver swerves to miss deer, hits treeTeen charged in shootingCity closing in on removing pawn shop Images Videos CommentedSuper spellers (1) Top Ads KD145986 KD146040 KD146449 Top Jobs KD146185 KD145769 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Arizona OLB coach Keith Dudzinski expected to be named defensive coordinator at UMass Sports Briefs Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues Fest returns for 2022 Steuben Community Calendar St. John drawing wins top prize in architectural competition Police blotter Commissioners reject request to vacate land on Big Long Lake Stroh Lions Club wraps up another holiday peanut brittle season
