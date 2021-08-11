COLUMBIA CITY — Bonita "Nita" M. Abshire, 66, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 4:33 a.m., in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Noble County, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 1952, to Leo and Edith (Clouse) Romine. Her parents preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco and graduated from Churubusco High School in 1970.
She was married to Steve Abshire on Nov. 20, 1981. He preceded her in death in May 2012.
Nita worked as a data analyst at Lincoln Life, retiring after 25 years.
Shopping, spending time with her family, looking at butterflies and flowers, were a few things that she enjoyed in life.
Nita is survived by her son, Jamey (Courtney) Gordon; a sister, Linda (John) Barrett; two stepdaughters, Corina (Steve) Fletcher and Linda (Rob) Law.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Gordon.
Graveside services were held at Rehoboth Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
