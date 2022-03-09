LAOTTO — Larry E. Gross, 84, of rural LaOtto, Indiana, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Allen County, on Oct. 12, 1937, to Ernest and Mildred (Owen) Gross. They preceded him in death. He spent his formative years helping on the family farm — being one of eight children!
He attended Eel River Perry School for all 12 grades of school and graduated from Huntertown High School in 1957.
After graduation he worked with his brothers, Max and Luther, in the construction trade, with many contractors building residential homes.
He then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in April 1958, and completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He was assigned to Jet Mechanic School, as a fuel system technician for B-52 Bombers. After completion of school, he was advised no opportunities were available for that field and he changed to Aerial Photography, until completion of his service in May 1962.
During his time in the Air Force, he was married to Patricia Elaine Bailey, daughter of Ross and Mary of Columbia City (at that time), on Nov. 25, 1961, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
After his military service he returned to his love of the farm. In addition to his time farming, he worked at General Electric, Fort Wayne, as a sheet metal maintenance technician. He retired from G.E. on Jan. 1, 2000, after 35 1/2 years of service.
He became a born again Christian in 1975, and was very active in church activities. He was on the board for the Noble County Pork Producers for many years. He coached Little League Baseball at LaOtto Community Park. He celebrated many seasons of near perfect records. He was also an avid IU. Basketball fan.
Those who continue on are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Gross; his children, Cara (Curt) Skidgel and Gavin (Tina) Gross; his brothers, Owen (Vera) Gross, Luther (Becky) Gross and Roger (Susie) Gross; his sister, Elaine (Rowland) Gilbert; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Gross; his grandchildren, Tori and Tayla Skidgel, Jaron (Katara) Gross, Danika Gross, Jordan and Cody Camp, Alexis Spiess and Dustin Smith; his great-grandchildren, Tesilee, Avery, Rhilynn, Aaliyah, Breyson, Carsynn and Delylah; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ross, Max and Alton Gross.
A public calling was held at Fellowship of Wesley Chapel Church, on Monday, March 7, 2022.
The family will have a private service followed by a burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, with full military burial rites.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the LaOtto Community Park.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.