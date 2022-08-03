Lois Edith Grim, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Bright Star Senior Living.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 12:20 am
