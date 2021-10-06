CHURUBUSCO — Clois “Pete” Lee Childres, 72, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Osceola, Arkansas on Jan. 1, 1949, to Clois Lee and Dorothy (Hefner) Childres. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Sparta High School in 1967.
After high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He served from 1968-1972.
Clois attended Churubusco United Methodist Church.
He worked at Deister Machine Corp. as a welder for 11 years.
Clois is survived by four sisters, Maxine (Dean) Skelton, Betty Fae Chilldres, Margie Bloom and Clarice Jourden.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Childres, in 1990.
No services are scheduled at this time.
