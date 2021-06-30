William McBride
William “Bill” McBride, 70, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 2:38 am
