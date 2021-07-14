CHURUBUSCO — Kevin Ronald Wheaton, 61, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1959, in Adrian, Michigan, to Carroll and Shirley (Schoonover) Wheaton. His parents preceded him in death.
He married Leila Hourani on June 18, 1983, in Fort Wayne.
He worked as a machinist at Parker Haniffin in Albion for 20 years.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Leila Wheaton; one daughter, Brianna (Nasir) Bajwa; and one son, Bejamin (Alicia Ledesma) Wheaton; one grandson, Benji; and brother, Marco (Sheila) Wheaton.
No services will be held.
