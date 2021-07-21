Thomas Cormany
COLUMBIA CITY — Thomas Dee Cormany, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 2:16 a.m., at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He became suddenly ill at his home on Saturday afternoon.
Tom was born on June 8, 1933, the son of Dee F. and Charlotte Gertrude (Vernette) Cormany.
He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1951, and then married Lois Jean Krider on Nov. 22, 1952, at Troy Presbyterian Church.
Tom served with the U.S. Army as a Corporal from 1953-1955, until the Korean War ended.
Tom was utmost a lifetime Whitley County farmer and retired from Dana Corporation of Fort Wayne with more than 30 years of service.
He loved his Lord and Savior and was a devoted member of Collins United Methodist Church for the past 64 years. Tom was very active in his church, serving as a former Superintendent, Lay Leader and Sunday school teacher. He assisted with many church services in local nursing homes as a Gideon.
He also served on Whitley County Council on Aging Board, was a two-term Whitley County Councilman and a board member of Faith Christian Academy.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Cormany, of Columbia City; four children, Kathy (Richard) Studebaker, Columbia City, Jody (George) Gaerte, Columbia City, Lori (Ron) Dunn, Larwill and Jim (Cindy) Cormany, Columbia City; four siblings including, Phyllis Wilkinson, Syracuse, Joyce (Carl) Kessie, Ray (Ardith) Cormany and Nancy (Ron) Myer, all of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Bill Monesmith.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. and from 9-10 a.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Scott Shoaff, of Collins United Methodist Church and Pastor Larry Schmoekel, a former pastor of the church, will be officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, rural Churubusco.
Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the Whitley County Korean Honor Guard.
Memorial bequests may be given in Mr. Cormany’s memory, to Gideons International or Collins United Methodist Church.
