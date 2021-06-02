FORT WAYNE — Sally Jean (Shively) Waltenburg, 87, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on June 19, 1933, to C. Allen and Crystal B. (Deutsch) Shively. They preceded her in death.
She graduated Salutatorian from Churubusco High School in 1951.
Sally married Donald “Jake” Waltenburg, on Dec. 26, 1952.
She worked for Sears Roebuck in Accounts Payable Department for 25 years. She retired in 2007, from Concordia Theological Seminary after 18 years.
Sally enjoyed office work, reading, sewing and fishing.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jake Waltenburg; two daughters, Julie (Steven) Fetters and Vickie Waltenburg; son, Mark (Jerilynn) Waltenburg; six grandchildren, Jacob S. Fetters, Kimberly A. (Charles Heath) Phillips, Samuel V. Fetters, Kelilyn (Charles L. Skidmore Jr.) Waltenburg, Joshua Waltenburg and Julianne Waltenburg; eight great-grandchildren, Montgomery L. Fetters, Jackson W. Fetters, Charles L. Skidmore III, Agatha M. Fetters, Katelyn A. Fetters, Alexander J. Fetters, Chelsea M. Phillips and Charissa R. Fetters; two sisters, Marcy Boggs and Pat Pressler; and one brother, Michael (Arlene) Shively.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
