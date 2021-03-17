CHURUBUSCO — Mable I. Creech, 90, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Born on June 20, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Knight) Trumbull.
She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1948.
Mable married Ralph Creech on Dec. 18, 1948, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Mable is survived by her sons, Randy (Anne) Creech and Steve (Millie) Creech; daughter, Teresa (Gary) Price; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2018; son-in-law, Duane Loe; brothers, Vaughn Trumbull, Carl Trumbull, Lewis Trumbull and Howard Trumbull; and sisters, Pauline Caskey, Marie Trumbull, Helen Trumbull, Grace Branning, Charlotte Creech and Dorothy Trumbull.
A private service for her family will take place and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Cleveland Township Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Mable's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
