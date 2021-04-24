Howard Helmke Apr 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howard Erwin Helmke, 88, of Big Lake, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 1:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021.Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Howard Erwin Helmke Funeral Home Big Lake Columbia City Son Indiana Arrangement Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Do you trust the COVID vaccine? You voted: I am fully vaccinated I am waiting for my second dose I will get vaccinated when I can I choose to not get vaccinated Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArea pair arrested after chaseToddler dies in incidentAlbion woman charged with striking childLaOtto man hospitalized after firing at policeEakins out as EN boys coachMay-be later: Kendallville May festivals called offLiv It Up block party to help DeKalb studentSteel Dynamics plans expansionMan sentenced to 14 years for Waterloo shootingPolice Blotter: DeKalb Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD137736 KD138276 KD137907 Top Jobs KD138314 KD138598 KD138535 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News New jail plans are topic for Monday meeting Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record at Arizona Stadium Start a healthy spring diet Start some outside workouts this spring Tips for drinking more water How often to see the doctor How meditation can help combat work-life imbalance The basics of soyfoods
