CHURUBUSCO — Phyllis J. Dowty, 88, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on July 12, 2021, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Clinton, Indiana, on Feb. 26, 1933, to Adolph and Myrtle (Steffey) Stickle. They preceded her in death.
Phyllis married Don A. Dowty on June 12, 1963, in Brownsburg, Indiana.
She worked as a clerk for Revco Drug Store on Lima Road for 18 years, retiring in 1995.
Mrs. Dowty was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Clinton High School in 1950.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Don A. Dowty; daughters, Marsha (Jimmy) Kline, Karen (Robert) Bainter and Donya Belh; son, Donald E. (Jan) Dowty; step-daughter, Tami (Randy) Peters; multiple loved grandkids; great-grandkids; and great-great-grandkids; and brother, Charles (Katheryn) Stickle.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joy Williamson; and son, Rick Stickle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from noon until the service time at 2 p.m., at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Burial will be at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Whitley County Alzheimer's Association.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
