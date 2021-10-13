Wilbur Milledge
CHURUBUSCO — Wilbur L. Milledge, 84, of Churubusco, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Nov. 29, 1936, to William and Zella (Hisshong) Milledge. They preceded him in death.
Wilbur married Phillis A. Manier on Dec. 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2019.
He was a member of Charter Oak Church.
Wilbur especially loved hunting and fishing. He worked as a truck driver with Renner’s Express Trucking for 25 years and retired from CCX Trucking after 15 years.
Wilbur is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Vanderveer, of Fort Wayne; a son, James Milledge, of Churubusco; three grandchildren, Leslie Dauge, Travis and Timmy Milledge; seven great-grandchildren, Braxton, Waylan, Evolet, Travis Jr., Breydon, Liam and Addison; and a brother, Frank Milledge.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 4 p.m., with calling two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
