FORT WAYNE — Christine Salyers, 87, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on Feb. 22, 1934, to Manford and Dora (Gibson) Salyers. They preceded her in death.
She and Edward Holland Sr., were married and moved to the Ohio area. He preceded her in death. Their marriage produced 11 children.
Christine later married James Richard Sroufe, who preceded her in death. The couple made Daytona Beach, Florida, their home.
In her elderly years, Christine moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to live with her youngest daughter, Donna, and her family.
She had a love for her children, enjoyed attending Daytona Christian Church and had a very active lifestyle. Christine enjoyed making a home for her children and loved her career. She retired three times from Volusia County Schools.
Christine is survived by 10 children, Vendal Salyers, Gary Holland, Ruby (John) Hilton, Nancy Holland, Cindy Capps, Sherry Baden, Rose McClaren, Beverly McKean, Penni Smiley and Donna (Greg) Holland; a sister, Ivah Evilsizor; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouses, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lee Holland Jr.; grandson, Gary Eugene Holland; and great-granddaughter, Macie Good.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Churubusco Nazarene Church, 1000 W. Whitley St., Churubusco.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen Mabrey Shoe Fund, Kenton, Ohio, or Neighborhood Opportunity Center, Kenton, Ohio.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
