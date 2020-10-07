CHURUBUSCO — Delores A. Richards, 85, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 11, 1935, to Clarence and Dorothy (Rondot) Tatman. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Rome City, graduating from Rome City High School.
Delores was married to Robert "Duke" Richards, on July 14, 1953. The couple raised their six children in Churubusco.
Duke preceded her in death on June 29, 2020.
She was a fulltime mother and then grandmother. She enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, reading, coloring books, baking and spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandkids.
Delores is survived by four daughters, Paula Rollins, Patricia (Rick) Flaherty, Peggy (Monte) Diffendarfer and Pamela (Kevin) Blevins; two sons, John (Nancy) Richards and Frederick (Linda) Richards; four brothers, Jim (Judy) Tatman, Dan (Barb) Tatman, Steve (Dinah) Tatman and Joe (Kim) Tatman; 21 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband of 67 years, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jimmy Williams; and a brother, William Tatman.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gaspar's Catholic Church in Rome City, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 2-5 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home or Cancer Services of N. E. Indiana.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
