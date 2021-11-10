CHURUBUSCO — Phyllis Ann (Harrold) Anderson, 95, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
She was born in Churubusco on Oct. 18, 1926, to Murry and Lois (Geiger) Harrold. They preceded her in death.
She was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church, Eastern Star and was a 4-H Leader.
She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1945.
She loved to read western books and quilting.
Phyllis married Eldon D. Anderson on Feb. 19, 1950, and he preceded her death in 2002.
She was a farmer’s wife, hung wallpaper and worked at the Majic Wand.
She is survived by two daughters, Nanette Jantz and Monica (David) LeFever; one son, Scott Anderson; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by daughter, Dianna, in 2015; sister, Barbara Pearson; brother, Murry Jr. “Buddy”; son-in-law, Steven Jantz in 2013; and daughter-in-law, Linda Anderson.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Burial will be at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Churubusco Public Library and History Center.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
