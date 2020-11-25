Helen Blessing
FORT WAYNE — Helen Louise Blessing, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in St. Joe Township, Allen County, Indiana, on June 12, 1926, to Otto and Laura (Feusner) Busche. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Allen County, attending St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
Helen was married to Milan “Bob” Blessing in Fort Wayne, on June 14, 1947. Bob preceded Helen in death on March 18, 2020.
After she was married, she became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Township. She was active in the church Ladies Circle.
She was a homemaker, a bookkeeper and a partner for the farm and Blessing Milk Transport.
Helen is survived by two sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; three daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; a brother-in-law, George Berger; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon (Traci), Joseph (Heidi), Jason (Erika) Werling, Dana (Kyle) Schroeder, Brian (Christine) Blessing, Daniel (Heather) Baker, Amy (Jason) Jagger, Angela (Andrew) Lengerich, Brent (Lacey) Caffee, Addie (Austin) Shoppell and Caid (Marissa) Blessing; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Busche and Otto Busche; and two sisters, Adela Busche and Alice Berger.
At this time there will only be private family services. A live stream of the service will be available on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery in Allen County.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Township.
The family would like to thank Janet Turnbow and Deb Meek for the dedication and care they provided to their parents.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
