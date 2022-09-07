CHURUBUSCO — Emma Sue Lewis, age 17, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away at 5:11 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Feb. 11, 2005, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Michael and Darci Jo (Puckett) Lewis.
Emma was a Senior at Churubusco High School and was active in show choir and competition dance. She enjoyed photography, camping, and just being at home. Emma also had a love of animals, especially her four cats.
Survivors include her father, Mike Lewis, of Churubusco; brother, Benjamen (Haleigh Clark) Kelly of Fort Wayne; grandparents, Janis Kelly, of Columbia City and Bill (Sue) Lewis, of Churubusco; aunts, Tammy (Don) Howard, of Florida, Chris (Stan) Cremeens and Deb (Nick) Uecker, both of Churubusco; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darci Jo Lewis, on Jan. 8, 2022; grandmother, Sharon Puckett; and grandfather, Dennis Puckett.
Funeral services for Emma were held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco.
Burial followed at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Emma, may be made to Humane Society of Whitley County or Erin’s House for Grieving Children.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest register.
