CHURUBUSCO — Louella "Pruny" J. Ayers, 95, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Sage Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Noble Township, Noble County, on May 1, 1926, to Melvin and Catherine (Buckles) Burnworth. They preceded her in death.
In grade school, she attended Wolf Lake School. After the death of her mother in 1937, she lived with her aunt and uncle, Fred and Hazel (Buckles) Howard and graduated from North Webster High School in 1944.
Louella was married to Max Shively in Etna, on Nov. 11, 1945. Max preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 1966.
She was then married to Dean Ayers, in Churubusco, on Aug. 11, 1969. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2011.
She retired from Smith-Green Community School in 1990. She had worked there for 23 years as the Elementary School secretary.
Louella was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women Faith Circle and the Tawasi Home Economics Club.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, and sewing. She loved to sing in the church choir and spend time with her family.
Louella is survived by her four children, Terry (Karlin) Shively, Ted (Terri) Shively, Darlene Shively and Katie Rusching; a daughter-in-law, Ilze Shively; three stepchildren, Cheryl (Gene) Toombs, Dawn (Ed) Ladig and David (Betsy) Ayers; and her sister, Mary Cox. She was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, William Shively, in 2008; four brothers, Lowell, Dick, Bill and George; an infant sister, Viola, in 1918; and a grandson, Chad Miller.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at the funeral home, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 2-6 p.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
