CHURUBUSCO — Jack David Burks, age 71, of Churubusco and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Burks was born in Winchester, Indiana, on March 8, 1949, to Wayne and Deloris (Green) Biberstein. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1972.
He married Rita Josephine Leisman on Aug. 14, 1981, in Fort Wayne, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2020.
Jack was a truck driver and member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include his daughters, Vicki Martin, of Fort Wayne, Amanda Born, of Columbia City and Elizabeth Wulliman, of Fort Wayne; son, Sherman Burks, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
