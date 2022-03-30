DURANGO, Colo. — Jerry Ross, 71, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a brief illness with Covid.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Jerry and Deloris Ross.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his niece, Amber Derek. His sister, Harriet Ross, of Mesa, Arizona, died five days after her brother.
He is survived by his mother Deloris Ross, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Helen; brother, Sam; and Nick and Emma Cameron, of Durango, Colorado (whom he loved and looked after like his own children).
Jerry grew up in Churubusco, Indiana, where he had many friends and family.
In his early years, he worked with his father in construction and carpentry, was an ironworker, concrete specialist, as well as a heavy equipment operator.
He was passionate about music and loved singing Karaoke. He always loved motorcycles, old trucks and loved watching NASCAR. He was always learning, was a history buff and enjoyed identifying galaxies and stars with his neighbors at night.
Jerry worked part-time at Indian Motor Works in Bayfield for more than 27 years as a groundskeeper, caretaker, carpenter, mechanic and overall maintenance. He embraced so many great qualities — his work ethics, honesty, dependability, allegiance — a true friend and truly a gift to the ones who knew him well! He will be and is missed greatly.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Jerry will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m.
Please join us, family, friends and classmates, at 501 John Krueger Drive, Churubusco Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.