Judith Mapes
CHURUBUSCO — Judith I. Mapes, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 1941, to Hollis and Mildred (Foust) Maple. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from Central High School in 1959.
Judy was married to Ronald Mapes in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2007.
She was a member of Lighthouse Free Methodist Church and the Association Workers for the Blind, since 1980.
She enjoyed crocheting. She loved to make and give away lap blankets. In her youth, she enjoyed cooking.
Judy is survived by her three sons, Bob (Lori) Mapes, Tim (Carson Miller) Mapes and Jim Mapes; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Becky) Mapes, Jessica Joe Franklin, Angela (Travis) Baker, Derick Mapes, Rebecca (Jason) Stahlhut, Ashley Miller and Autumn Miller; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse; she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Maple.
Services took place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Burial took place at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Indiana Association of Workers for the Blind.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
