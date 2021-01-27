DeWayne Manns
ROCK HILL, S.C. — DeWayne Manns, 82, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Atrium Mercy Hospital, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Born on May 17, 1938, in Jackson, Kentucky, he was the son of Curt Mann and Beulah (Taulbee) Fletcher.
He attended Churubusco High School.
On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Jeanette King, in Huntertown, Indiana. They lived in the Columbia City and Collins area, then moved to Churubusco in 1976. In 1993, they moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina.
DeWayne retired from Consolidated Freightways trucking company in 2002.
He loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with them.
DeWayne is survived by his children, Cheryl (Chris) Nicholson, Sherry King, Dallas (Cheryl) Manns, Laura (Weston) Crawford, Marcee (Don) Heed and Michael (Leigh) Manns; siblings, Glenn Mann, Roger Mann and Teresa Stewart; 11 grandchildren, Aimee (Ryan) Fleming, Tara (Ben) Miller, Jessica (Christopher) Hoock, Nick (Abby) Nicholson, Daphne (Jason) Anderson, Melinda (Kevin) Love, Madison Crawford, Tyler Smith, Blake Heed, Andrew Manns and Graham Manns; and 13 great-grandchildren, Cate, RJ, Matthew, Colin, Lauren, Julia, Maggie, Molly, Caroline, Sierra, Alexis, Brock and Makayla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; son-in-law, Richard King; and brother, John Mann.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S-57, Churubusco, IN 46723.
Face masks are required for attendance.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family only, with Pastor Tim Grable officiating.
His service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live at 2 p.m., on Friday.
Burial will follow at Blue River Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to American Diabetes Association. Finding a cure for diabetes was important to DeWayne for it was the terrible disease that took the love of his life. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, IN, 46725.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send DeWayne’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
