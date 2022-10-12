FORT WAYNE — The Rev. Jack T. King, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A native of Louisiana, he earned two master's degrees from both Asbury Theological Seminary and Butler University. A member of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church and following his retirement from there became its pastor emeritus. The church's family life center in named in his honor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Stubblefield) King, in 2011; and his son, Dr. Ted King, in 2014.
Surviving are his daughter, Dr. Jeanine (C. Gregory) Childs; sister, Carol Jean Vorhees; grandchildren, C. Andrew (Becca) Childs, J. Perry Childs, Joel (Brittany) Childs, Eileen King, Annie King, Sarah (Fulvio Brembilla) King, and Emily King; four nieces and two nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Carmel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Tim Burchell and Patti Napier, officiating.
Calling will be at the church on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., or one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032.
Online condolence at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
