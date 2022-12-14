FORT WAYNE — Israel Paul Sherman, 46, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive family and friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
