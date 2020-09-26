CHURUBUSCO — The Green Township Community Center’s annual Fish and Tenderloin Fry will be held Saturday, Oct. 3. Join the group for a drive-thru, carry-out fish and tenderloin dinner, fried by Dan’s.
The cost of the dinner is $10 each. In addition to the dinner, the 4-H club will be offering baked goods and refreshment items for sale.
All items will be located in the back of the building. The fish fry starts at 4 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the festival will be used to maintain the Community Center.
The Community Center is located on CR 300S, just west of CR 300E in Noble County.
