ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a new four-year contract for the company which updates property assessments.
Nexus Group will provide the services for $560,000, or $140,000 per year. Terms of the contract increased $10,000 per year over the current deal the county is operating under.
Noble County Assessor Ben Castle said his short-manned office simply doesn’t have the resources to do the reassessments in house.
“It’s essential we have an outside vendor be associated with this,” Castle told the commissioners.
Nexus Group was the only firm to respond to a request for quotes on the project.
The commissioners tabled a proposal from Nexus Group which would have that company handle personal property audits for industries, which reported substantial losses in taxable assets from a year ago. Castle said one company has filed paperwork which shows it has $500,000 less in equipment.
The issue is further complicated by COVID-19, which has some companies asking for relief due to the effects of the pandemic.
Under the proposal before the commissioners, Castle said Nexus Group would provide miniature audits and would not bill the county for its work unless the audit led to additional tax revenues for the county. The agreement calls for Nexus Group to receive 2/3 of the additional tax revenues the first year. The county would collect all of the additional revenues from then on.
The commissioners seemed in favor of the move, but tabled the issue because the contract as presented called for Nexus Group to be paid $90 per hour for its work. Castle said this was an error, and he would work with the company to have it corrected for the commissioners July 12 meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved rezoning 7.3 acres of land at 8643 N. C.R. 600W, Ligonier, from agriculture to I-1. The owners of the property are looking to expand a pallet business.
Initially, the Noble County Plan Commission considered a request for a change from A-1 to I-2, but chose instead the more strict I-1 designation. That move required a special exception from the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals regarding outside storage.
The BZA granted the exception, and the rezoning had positive recommendations from the BZA and plan commission.
“You can’t see the business from the road,” Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett said. “And it’s quiet going back there.”
• The commissioners tabled a claim submitted by Noble County Drug Court to pay $1,200 for a vehicle for a person affiliated with the program. The money was to come from a Family Preservation Grant, which currently has $85,000 remaining in it, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel. The commissioners requested additional information before setting such a precedent.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been the local liaison with the new annex building project, told the commissioners he and the county’s accounting firm are investigating whether American Rescue Plan money provided by the federal government could potentially be used to pay for courthouse renovations.
The county has said it wants to be ready to start the renovation process once current courthouse offices are moved into the new annex in May 2022.
According to Smith, the accounting firm will be going over revenues lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Any lost revenue could be taken from the county’s American Rescue Plan account and moved to the general fund.
“It could potentially be appropriate through the commissioners budget,” Smith said.
The renovations are expected to cost approximately $2 million.
The county has currently received $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan monies, half of what it will receive from the feds.
The federal government is still working on finalizing allowable uses for the funds.
• The commissioners OK’d $5,000 from coronavirus CARES Act money to be spent on a volunteer appreciation supper Thursday at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City for those who worked the Noble County COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The Noble County Health Department was organizing the dinner. The health department’s Linda Gray had requested $3,000 and said she was going to try to find additional donation money to pay the remainder.
The health department estimated the approximately 250 people who had volunteered at the clinic had saved the county $208,000 in salaries which would have had to be paid.
According to Knafel, Noble County currently has $869,000 in CARES Act funds, with $138,000 of that set aside to purchase new police radios.
Commissioners Anita Hess motioned to allow $5,000 for the dinner. Commissioner Justin Stump provided the second and the motion passed 3-0.
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers said his department had finish brush spraying in Swan Township and began chip sealing last week.
• Smith received permission to seek quotes to provide road striping for 83 miles of county roads. New striping last approximately three years, Smith told the commissioners.
