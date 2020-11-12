CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco volleyball player Mallory Spahr was named first-team all-conference for volleyball in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Another Eagle was named honorable mention, Ella Boersma.
Garrett placed four players on the first team and another received honorable mention to the All-Northeast Corner Conference volleyball team.
Fairfield also had four first-team selections. Angola had three first-team picks, while Central Noble, Lakeland and Prairie Heights had two each. Churubusco, Eastside and West Noble placed one player each on the first team.
All-NECC Volleyball
First Team
Angola: Morgan Gaerte, Brea Harris and Makailah Thompson.
Central Noble: Lydia Andrews and Jenica Berkes.
Churubusco: Mallory Spahr.
Eastside: Paige Franz.
Fairfield: Brea Garber, Kayla Miller, Madisyn Steele and Sydney Stutzman.
Garrett: Taylor Gerke, Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith.
Lakeland: Kelsie Bowling and Bailey Hartsough.
Prairie Heights: Kali Aaron and Chloe Riehl.
West Noble: Nichelle Phares.
Honorable Mention
Churubusco: Ella Boersma.
Eastside: Mataya Bireley and Skyelar Kessler.
Fremont: Eva Foulk and Jada Rhonehouse.
Garrett: Bailey Payton.
Lakeland: Lilly Baird.
Westview: Alexys Antal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.