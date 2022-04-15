FORT WAYNE — At the second annual Legend Relays at North Side High School, cold temperatures and a wind advisory couldn't stop the Churubusco and Columbia City girl's track teams from recording strong performances Thursday night.
Churubusco, the meet's defending champions, finished runners-up this year with an overall team score of 100 points, led by victories from the team of Brelle Shearer, Ella Boersma, Alyssa Eby and Isabelle Zuk in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:53.34 and Bree Fulkerson taking the discus for the Eagles with a throw of 108 feet, 22 feet further than second place.
Churubusco also had strong finishes via Zuk earning second in the 100 hurdles (16.51), the 300 hurdles (52.94) and was third in the long jump (16-2). Hannah Boersma took second in the shot put with a throw of 32-11.75 and third in the discus (83-10), while Shearer added a second-place finish in the pole vault (9-6) and fourth in the high jump (4-10). Eby was also third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.55.
The 4x100 relay team of Ella Boersma, Madison and Bree Hosted and Rosey Stephens placed second in a time of 53.59 and the middle distance medley team of Sidney Prezmeliski, Cara DeBolt, Ella Boersma and Ella Elias placed fourth (7:44.31).
Columbia City, on the other hand, were nine points behind Churubusco, tallying 91 as a team to place third overall. They won in each of the two new events to the relays, with Lilyana Lahr (1:45.38) and Felice Mullinax (1:49.23) taking the top two spots in the 600 meter run, while the team of Lahr, Mullinax, Lillian Richmond and Katie Bolt won the sprint medley relay in a time of 5:58.51.
Columbia City also picked up victories in the 4x400 relay with the team of Mullinax, Libby Snyder, Lahr and Richmond (4:26.08) and the shot put from Haley Thompson (33-6.75).
The distance medley relay team of Eden Freeman, Katie Bolinger, Alya Wagner and Brooke Sigler placed third (15:45.31) and the 4x200 relay team of Bolt, Elizabeth Akey, Grace Hurst and Madi Gawthrop finished fourth (2:00.95) to help Columbia City to third overall with 91 total points.
The overall winners of the night were the East Noble Knights, finishing with a meet record 119 points to reign supreme over eight other teams.
"We got on the bus and we felt the bus shaking in the school parking lot," East Noble coach Cody Wait said of the weather conditions at the meet. "Everyone was already talking about how is discus going to go or how is pole vault going to go, and I'm like, 'Guys, we're pretty tough and we run on this in practice for a reason,' and when they got here, they didn't even miss a beat. They were ready to rock and roll today."
The Knights only won one event for the night by way of Emma Forker in the long jump (17-6), but had several top three finishes throughout the meet.
The middle distance medley relay team of Rae David, Lillian Crow, Lydia Keihn and Megan Seymour opened the meet for the Knights with a third-place finish in a time of 7:34.81, followed by the 4x400 relay team of Lillian and Julianna Crow, David and Dakota Rodgers also finishing third in 4:30.85.
Addison Lindsey then took third for the Knights in the 1600 (5:37.04), after which Forker (13.14 seconds) and Hope Fleck (13.51) finished second and third in the 100 meter dash. The 4x200 relay team of Kyleigh Honaker, Julianna Crow, Danyelle Jordan and Fleck added a third-place finish in 1:58.58. In the last running event of the night, East Noble's Addison Lindsey, Rae David, Lillian Crow and Forker placed third (6:10.86) in the sprint medley relay.
Out on the field, along with Forker's victory at the long jump pit and Holbrook's third place at pole vault, Julianna Crow finished second in the same event with a leap of 16-2.75 and Katie West was second in the discus with a throw of of 86 feet to conclude a successful day for the Knights.
DeKalb finished fourth with 72 points, spurred by victories from Bennett in the 1600 and the team of Olivia Woodcox, DeTray, Samantha Slavin, and Bennett in the distance medley relay (14:31.99).
Other top finishes for the Barons included a pair of second-place performance by DeTray in the 600 (1:50.93) and the sprint medley relay (6:10.31), a trio of third-place finishes by Myca Miller in the 100 hurdles (17.47), the 4x100 relay team of Miller, Scout Warner, Jade Allen and Maddie Lowery (53.61) and Warner in the high jump (4-10), and Lowery finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.03).
Angola finished just one point behind the Barons with 71 to place fifth overall, led by victories from Olivia Thomas in the 300 hurdles (51.94), Gaerte in the high jump and the middle distance medley relay team of Gracynn Hinkley, Jayden Smith, Jordan Davenport and Karleigh Gillen (7:10.65).
The Hornets 4x200 relay team of Anna McClure, Jayme Delancey, Gillen and Gracie Pelliccia finished second in a time of 1:54.26, followed by a quadruplet of fourth-place finishes from Ashley Villa Romero in the 100 hurdles (17.55), Charlotte Rodriguez in the long jump (15-2.75), the sprint medley relay team of Bella Underwood-Sanders, Antalya Jackson, Davenport and McClure (6:15.84) and the distance medley team of Hope Rago, Underwood-Sanders, Ava Budak and Holly Schneider (15:54.10).
Central Noble finished seventh overall with 47 points behind South Side's 59, but despite the final team placement, the Cougars were able to pick up a pair of victories in the 100 meter dash from Ella Zolman (12.63) and the 4x100 relay team of Colen Truelove, Bella Worman, Madi Vice and Zolman (52.93).
Zolman added a second-place finish in the high jump (4-10) and Michaela Rinehold finished fourth in the 600 meters (1:52.65).
2nd Annual Legend Relays at North Side
1. East Noble 119
2. Churubusco 100
3. Columbia City 91
4. DeKalb 72
5. Angola 71
6. FW South Side 59
7. Central Noble 47
8. FW North Side 39
9. Elkhart Christian Academy 21
100 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 12.63, 2. Forker (EN) 13.14, 3. H. Fleck (EN) 13.51, 4. Bevier (ECA) 13.75, 5. Lichtey (ECA) 13.83, 6. L. Cox (DK) 13.88, 7. Truelove (CN) 13.99, 8. J. Allen (DK) 14.13, 9. E. Akey (CC) 14.19, 12. L. Patterson (CC) 14.74.
600 — 1. Lahr (CC) 1:45.38, 2. Mullinax (CC) 1:49.23, 3. DeTray (DK) 1:50.93, 4. M. Rinehold (CN) 1:52.65, 5. Keihn (EN) 1:53.29, 6. R. David (EN) 1:53.88, 7. J. Smith (A) 1:58.18, 8. A. Jackson (A) 2:01.12.
1600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:19.88, 2. Walda (SS) 5:25.86, 3. A. Lindsey (EN) 5:37.04, 4. K. Craig (NS) 5:45.07, 5. Rodgers (EN) 5:57.68, 6. Bolinger (CC) 5:57.86, 7. E. Elias (CH) 6:01.42, 8. Gruet (ECA) 6:01.81, 10. E. Kennedy (CC) 6:01.90, 15. J. Longardner (CH) 6:40.13.
100 Hurdles — 1. J. Paige (NS) 15.19, 2. Zuk (CH) 16.51, 3. M. Miller (DK) 17.47, 5. Villa Romero (A) 17.55, 6. M. Lowery (DK) 17.90, 7. Munson (EN) 18.07, 8. D. Jordan (EN) 18.27, 11. Coon (CC) 20.90, 12. H. Boersma (CH) 24.89.
300 Hurdles — 1. O. Thomas (A) 51.94, 2. Zuk (CH) 52.94, 3. Eby (CH) 53.55, 4. M. Lowery (DK) 54.03, 5. Coon (CC), 54.36, 6. Sigler (CC) 54.62, 7. Seymour (EN) 54.80, 8. Fowlkes (NS) 54.84.
4x100 Relays — 1. Central Noble (Truelove, Worman, Vice, E. Zolman) 52.93, 2. Churubusco (E. Boersma, M. Hosted, B. Hosted, R. Stephens) 53.59, 3. DeKalb (M. Miller, Warner, J. Allen, M. Lowery) 53.61, 4. East Noble (D. Jordan, Honaker, H. Fleck, Forker) 54.19, 5. North Side 54.82, 6. Columbia City (K. Bolt, E. Akey, D. Dunham, G. Hurst) 56.13, 7. Angola (Virginia, McClure, F. Krebs, C. Hutchins) 56.51.
4x200 Relay — 1. Churubusco (B. Shearer, E. Boersma, Eby, Zuk) 1:53.34, 2. Angola (McClure, J. Delancey, Gillen, G. Pelliccia) 1:54.26, 3. East Noble (Honaker, J. Crow, D. Jordan, H. Fleck) 1:58.58, 4. Columbia City (K. Bolt, E. Akey, G. Hurst, M. Gawthrop) 2:00.95, 5. Elkhart Christian 2:01.16, 6. DeKalb (Chalfant, Warner, J. Allen, L. Cox) 2:02.29, 7. South Side 2:03.51, 8. North Side 2:08.87, 9. Central Noble (E. Zolman, Worman, Vice, Truelove) 2:13.66.
4x400 relay — 1. Columbia City (Mullinax, L. Snyder, Lahr, L. Richmond) 4:26.08, 2. South Side 4:28.81, 3. East Noble (J. Crow, L. Crow, R. David, Rodgers) 4:30.85, 4. North Side 4:33.23, 5. Central Noble (Truelove, Piati, M. Rinehold, Vice) 4:45.10, 6. Angola (J. Smith, C. Hutchins, Luna, A. Jackson) 4:45.93, 7. Churubusco (Orth, M. Lehman, Rinker, R. Stephens) 4:59.81.
Sprint Medley Relay — 1. Columbia City (Lahr, Mullinax, L. Richmond, Bolt) 5:58.51, 2. DeKalb 6:10.31, 3. East Noble (A. Lindsey, R. David, L. Crow, Forker) 6:10.86, 4. Angola (Underwood-Sanders, A. Jackson, Davenport, McClure) 6:15.84, 5. North Side 6:19.89, 6. Elkhart Christian 6:29.56, 7. Churubusco (E. Elias, J. DeBolt, Prezmeliski, B. Shearer) 6:31.71, 8. South Side 6:40.32, 9. Central Noble (M. Rinehold, Vice, Piati, E. Zolman) 6:47.93.
Middle Distance Medley Relay — 1. Angola (G. Hinkley, J. Smith, Davenport, Gillen) 7:10.65, 2. South Side 7:16.40, 3. East Noble (R. David, L. Crow, Keihn, Seymour) 7:34.81, 4. Churubusco (Prezmeliski, C. DeBolt, E. Boersma, E. Elias) 7:44.31, 5. Elkhart Christian 7:46.74, 6. North Side 7:51.08, 7. Columbia City (B. Sigler, E. Freeman, K. Sigler, J. Short) 7:58.25, 8. DeKalb (K. Gentis, L. Yoder, M. Gentis, Schoenherr) 8:49.51.
Distance Medley Relay — 1. DeKalb (Woodcox, DeTray, Slavin, Bennett) 14:31.99, 2. South Side 14:36.75, 3. Columbia City (E. Freeman, K. Bolinger, A. Wagner, B. Sigler) 15:45.31, 4. Angola (Rago, Underwood-Sanders, A. Budak, H. Schneider) 15:54.10, 5. North Side 16:20.95, 6. East Noble (Bri. Sanchez, Prest, O. Slone, Proxmire) 19:46.29.
High Jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. E. Zolman (CN) 4-10, 3. Warner (DK) 4-10, 4. H. Boersma (CH) 4-10, 5. C. Price (CC) 4-10, 6. Quake (EN) 4-6, 7. Schoenherr (DK) 4-6, 8. O. Slone (EN) 4-6, 9. C. Rodriguez (A) 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Gille (SS) 9-6, 2. B. Shearer (CH) 9-6, 3. H. Holbrook (EN) 9-3, 4. Dechert (EN) 9-3, 5. I. Trine (A) 8-0, 6. Bolt (CC) 7-6, 7. Van Houten (CC) 7-6, 8. Lott (CN) 6-6, 9T. R. Stephens (CH) and Slavin (DK) 6-0.
Long Jump — 1. Forker (EN) 17-6, 2. J. Crow (EN) 16-2.75, 3. Zuk (CH) 16-2, 4. C. Rodriguez (A) 15-2.75, 5. L. Richmond (CC) 14-5.50, 6. Piati (CN) 14-3.50, 7. R. Stephens (CH) 14-0.25, 8. Carroll (DK) 13-10.75, 10. G. Hurst (CC) 13-7.25.
Shot Put — 1. H. Thompson (CC) 33-6.75, 2. H. Boersma (CH) 32-11.75, 3. Waller-Thomas (SS) 30-11, 4. K. West (EN) 28-5.75, 5. Fulkerson (CH) 27-7, 6. Beal (SS) 27-2.75, 7. K. Cole (EN) 27-1, 8. B. Fordyce (DK) 26-11.75, 10. G. Schaekel (CC) 24-11.75.
Discus — 1. Fulkerson (CH) 108-0, 2. K. West (EN) 86-0, 3. H. Boersma (CH) 83-10, 4. Waller-Thomas (SS) 83-5, 5. H. Thompson (CC) 79-3, 6. S. Lawrence (EN) 77-6, 7. Nokour (NS) 75-5, 8. A. Young (A) 72-4, 13. M. Moehle (CC) 63-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.