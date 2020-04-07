COLUMBIA CITY — When life gives you lemons — go brownie-ing?
The Whitley County community found a way to connect for the first time in nearly a month — perhaps not in the traditional sense — but in a way that lifted the spirits of many.
After dreary weather and drab news for the past several weeks, the clouds cleared last Friday and adults recreated their youth by bringing back the “Brownie Route” — cruising Main Street in Columbia City.
The idea came from Jennifer Krider, owner of “From My Side of the Kitchen,” a local catering business.
She posted the invitation to the community on Facebook, and more than 100 vehicles turned out.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were participating,” Krider said. “I was trying to think of something else to bring people together where they could be physically distant but still feel like they have a social connection.”
Her thought was that those who participated would also pick up take-out from local eateries along the route.
“It was really cool to see people pulled in at different restaurants,” Krider said.
She, along with many others, remembers brownie-ing town when she was younger.
“We used to do it back in the day when I was in high school. We had no money and nothing else to do. Gas was cheap,” Krider said.
Many who participated brought their children along, many of whom didn’t understand the concept.
“I’d talk to my kids about it and they just wouldn’t get it,” Krider said. “They get it now — they had a lot of fun.”
Trish Hinen also took her adult daughter, Macie, along for the ride.
“She thought it was hilarious,” Hinen said. “She saw some of her friends driving around with their parents. We had the best time,” Hinen said.
She also remembers cruising when she was in high school, and saw many of those same friends last Friday.
“We did it all the time! It was so much fun. When we were in high school, that’s what everyone did,” Hinen said.
She remembers when she and her friends, Tina and Gia Fahl got their licenses on the same day and were excited to take their first lap.
“We met at my house and we all wanted to drive, so we each took a car to town — it was a big deal to drive that route!” Hinen said. “We didn’t have cell phones to stay in touch with our friends, so this is how we caught up on what people were doing.”
Some made the trip all the way from Fort Wayne to relive their younger years.
“I got to introduce my family to my teenage years,” said Carrie Snyder. “One daughter said I must have had the best time ever to grow up.”
When gas prices increased and cell phones were more prevalent, people stopped driving the route. But, with gas prices dipping into the $1.30s last week and an empty social calendar for most people, the idea caught fire.
“We saw people taking pictures from inside their cars and posting it on Facebook, and it’s been a really nice break in our Facebook feed — seeing people having fun and having positive things to say as opposed to all the doom we’ve been seeing,” Krider said.
Krider has been overing grab-and-go meals through her business, and said her customers were excited for the cruise.
“I had a lady who came into the shop to pick up an order on Friday, and she was so excited to have a reason to do her hair and make-up,” Krider said. “It’s something to look forward to — a bright spot in the week.”
That’s how it was in the past, too, as people would wash their cars and get them shined up to show off on the Brownie Route. Only now, many of those who participated are no longer money-challenged teenagers, so there were some more exciting vehicles on the route, such as convertibles.
It wasn’t just those in vehicles who had fun. Many who lived along Main Street came out to their yards to share in the fun.
“Working from home has kept me cooped up in my house, so I decided to sit on my front porch (that overlooks Main Street) for awhile,” said Tiffany Careins. “My dog Hope and I went out at 5:30 p.m. and were amazed at the amount of cars cruising up and down Main Street. To see them honk and wave, to stand at the rail of my porch and wave, was truly amazing. It’s these small things that make living in Columbia City so amazing.”
Children had fun as well, waving to every car that went by, and some pulled out lawn chairs to witness the fun.
“We sat outside in our front yard on Main, playing 101.7 FM on our speaker and waiving at y’all,” Stephanie Bilbee posted on the IN Whitley County News Facebook page. “The kids had a lot of fun. Thanks for honking and waving at them, you made their day.”
“We live on Main Street, so we sat on our porch with an air horn for most of it,” Mandi Banks shared on the IN Whitley County Facebook page. “Then we decided to hop in the truck and take a few laps. I enjoyed every minute of it. What a refreshing change of pace.”
As for where the term “Brownie” came from — that appears to be a mystery to which there is no definitive answer. But, the term has confused some.
“My son was disappointed he didn’t get any brownies,” Daphne Vogts posted on the IN Whitley County News Facebook page.
Many are planning to take to the streets again this Friday, 5-7 p.m. The Brownie Route runs south on Main Street to Chicago, then onto Whitley and Hanna Streets, back to Main, then north to Arby’s where they turn around and go back.
“Until the stay in place order is over, this gives people something to look forward to,” Krider said.
This Friday, the Columbia City High School radio station, WJHS 91.5 FM, The Eagle, is preparing a special playlist for the cruising time.
