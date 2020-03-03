COLUMBIA CITY — Though Greg and Jan Greaf stepped away from their Sears Hometown Store about six months ago, they’re still feeling the loss as items are being liquidated for the closing of the long-time Columbia City business.
The Greafs took over the store, located on Plaza Drive in Columbia City, about six years ago. After Greg retired from his full-time job, the couple decided it was time to retire.
“We decided we wanted some time to enjoy ourselves,” Jan said.
They elected not to re-sign their contract with Sears in September, and since then, the company had been looking for a buyer — to no avail.
“We were hoping they would find someone to keep it going, but it didn’t happen,” Jan said. “So corporate stepped in and said its was done.”
After more than five decades of business in Columbia City, Sears will not have a presence in Whitley County after this month.
“We wanted to keep it in the community,” Greg said.
The store began as a catalog store, where there were minimal items in the store, and shoppers would go through a catalog, select what they wanted, and have it available at the store within days.
“They were the original Amazon,” Jan said.
Some former owners include Mike and Ellen Jagger and Dave Meinika before the Greafs took over six years ago.
Greg’s father retired from Sears, which is part of what drew them to buy the store.
“Once he found out is was for sale, we wanted to get it and do something good for the community,” Jan said.
And that they did.
“Most of the people who came in were great to work with,” Jan said. “We enjoyed the small community.”
Corporate Sears has been unpredictable in recent years, closing its large stores, like the one in Fort Wayne.
Up until late last year, the Hometown Stores were a separate entity.
Regardless of corporate decisions, Columbia City will now be without the staple appliance store.
“I miss all the people,” Jan said. “I run into people around town who ask where they’re going to buy their appliances now.”
The Greafs added a personal touch to the business, helping people who had more emergent situations by selling appliances from the floor or allowing them to borrow some until their new ones arrived.
“That’s how you treat your customers,” Jan said. “I’m just thankful for them and I appreciate this community.”
The Greafs will continue their separate business, “Good Greaf,” which is service work on small lawn and garden equipment.
“They can still call and we’ll work something out,” Greg said.
In addition, they still own the fixtures from the store, which are now for sale.
The Greafs can be contacted at 260-248-7465.
As items are sold and the store becomes more empty, the bittersweet reality is setting in.
“I came in and said, ‘wow,’” Jan said.
