April 2

10 special patrols

5 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

3 vehicle lockout

01:26 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Walnut Street

04:56 Suspicious person, 500 block of South Main Street

09:10 Welfare check, 4100 block of East CR 400S

12:57 Recovered property, 500 block of West Harrison Street

12:58 Parking violation, Whitley and Van Buren streets

13:26 Suspicious person, 200 block of South Main Street

15:06 Criminal trespass, 700 block of North Long Ridge Road

17:42 Noise complaint, 700 block of East Jackson Street

23:36 Suspicious, 300 block of North Line Street

April 3

11 special patrols

9 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

11:19 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and SR 205

11:30 Suspicious person, 400 block of North Line Street

11:42 Noise complaint, 600 block of Azuba Court

12:17 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:56 Welfare check, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:33 Property damage crash, 710 block of North Opportunity Drive

17:03 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

April 4

8 extra patrols

2 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

02:51 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

10:07 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205

10:09 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes

13:12 Suspicious, Van Buren and Main streets

21:03 Suspicious, 200 block of East Chicago Street

21:52 Welfare check, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

23:48 Suspicious, 300 block of South Whitley Street

23:53 Mental subject, 1200 block of East SR 205

April 5

9 special patrols

1 traffic stop

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

00:57 Theft, 900 block of South CR 50E

10:30 Unwanted party, 200 block of North Washington Street

10:39 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:27 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Columbia Parkway

20:05 Business alarm, 500 block of North Line Street

20:07 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Line Street

22:44 Noise complaint, 100 block of North Walnut Street

April 6

13 special patrols

10 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

1 vehicle lockout

08:58 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes

12:46 Funeral, Smith & Sons

17:32 Juvenile investigation, Morsches Skate Park

19:24 Parking violation, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway

20:34 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Washington Street

22:29 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and North Main Street

22:37 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and E. CR 100S

April 7

9 special patrols

4 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

1 VIN inspection

4:54 Alarm, 100 block of North Westchester Drive

09:53 Fight, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

11:49 Citizen assist, 300 block of East Chicago Street

12:34 Civil matter, 500 block of North Walnut Street

15:25 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Main Street

15:54 Welfare check, 700 block of South Graber Court

16:00 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

18:10 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

10:30 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

23:11 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

April 8

11 special patrols

7 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

2 golf cart inspections

1 VIN inspection

4:52 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

5:24 Personal injury crash, SR 205 and U.S. 30

13:07 Theft, 200 block of West Frontage Road

17:27 Theft, 500 block of North Main Street

17:43 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way

18:46 Assault, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue

19:10 Citizen assist, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court

19:12 Traffic hazard, 400 block of North Main Street

19:16 Animal running at large, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:34 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets

20:46 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

20:54 Burglary, 500 block of North Oak Street

21:36 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

21:37 Noise complaint, 400 block of East Hanna Street

21:54 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

22:09 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Hanna Street

22:47 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Oak Street

April 9

8 special patrols

4 traffic stops

1 vehicle lockout

2 assist other agencies

1:55 Property damage crash, 1000 block of East Business 30

9:11 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes

10:10 Suspicious, 300 block of East Chicago Street

11:58 Animal running at large, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

12:07 Theft, 100 block of North Peabody Avenue

13:20 Welfare check, 700 block of East Denzil Drive

16:08 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and SR 205

22:53 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

23:27 Welfare check, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

April 10

12 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1:49 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of North Liberty Drive

11:27 Illegal dumping, 700 block of South Line Street

16:39 911 hang up, 800 block of East Hanna Street

18:27 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:51 Welfare check, 700 block of East Hanna Street

April 11

9 special patrols

7 traffic stops

2 welfare checks

1 disabled vehicle

01:00 Mental subject, Chauncey and Market streets

13:46 Intoxicated driver, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

17:57 Suspicious activity, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

19:24 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street

April 12

5 special patrols

4 traffic stops

4 welfare checks

2 citizen assist

09:33 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Whitley Street

09:50 Animal running at large, 700 block of North Browning Street

10:17 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Line Street

12:53 Recovered property, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

13:22 Theft, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

12:38 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205

14:00 Noise complaint, 700 block of North Hill Drive

19:07 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of East Swihart Street

23:05 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

April 13

10 special patrols

5 traffic stops

1 vehicle lockout

1 VIN inspection

13:35 Property damage crash, 800 block of North Newport Run

13:37 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

15:14 Vehicle crash, hit-skip, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:40 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Business 30

16:28 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

17:36 Alarm, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

21:24 Driving complaint, E CR 400S and SR 9

April 14

14 special patrols

6 traffic stops

1 disabled vehicle

04:06 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:00 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes

14:25 Suspicious activity, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:57 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street

18:50 Drug complaint, 300 block of North Elm Street

20:40 Intoxicated driver, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

22:45 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street

23:10 Noise complaint, 300 block of East Collins Street

April 15

7 special patrols

8 traffic stops

1 disabled vehicle

1 assist other agency

11:20 Vehicle crash, hit-skip, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

14:26 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:59 Theft, 400 block of East Jackson Street

23:03 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road

April 16

22 special patrols

9 traffic stops

3 welfare checks

1 assist other agency

08:28 Ordinance violation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

09:35 Parking violation, 500 block of North Main Street

10:40 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Whitley Street

12:15 Suspicious activity, 600 block of North Whitley Street

12:23 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

15:05 Repossession, 100 block of East Jackson Street

16:51 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street

22:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:17 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:55 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

23:58 Noise complaint, 500 block of East Jackson Street

