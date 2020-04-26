April 2
10 special patrols
5 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
3 vehicle lockout
01:26 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Walnut Street
04:56 Suspicious person, 500 block of South Main Street
09:10 Welfare check, 4100 block of East CR 400S
12:57 Recovered property, 500 block of West Harrison Street
12:58 Parking violation, Whitley and Van Buren streets
13:26 Suspicious person, 200 block of South Main Street
15:06 Criminal trespass, 700 block of North Long Ridge Road
17:42 Noise complaint, 700 block of East Jackson Street
23:36 Suspicious, 300 block of North Line Street
April 3
11 special patrols
9 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
11:19 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and SR 205
11:30 Suspicious person, 400 block of North Line Street
11:42 Noise complaint, 600 block of Azuba Court
12:17 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:56 Welfare check, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:33 Property damage crash, 710 block of North Opportunity Drive
17:03 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
April 4
8 extra patrols
2 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
02:51 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
10:07 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205
10:09 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes
13:12 Suspicious, Van Buren and Main streets
21:03 Suspicious, 200 block of East Chicago Street
21:52 Welfare check, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
23:48 Suspicious, 300 block of South Whitley Street
23:53 Mental subject, 1200 block of East SR 205
April 5
9 special patrols
1 traffic stop
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
00:57 Theft, 900 block of South CR 50E
10:30 Unwanted party, 200 block of North Washington Street
10:39 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:27 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Columbia Parkway
20:05 Business alarm, 500 block of North Line Street
20:07 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Line Street
22:44 Noise complaint, 100 block of North Walnut Street
April 6
13 special patrols
10 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
1 vehicle lockout
08:58 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes
12:46 Funeral, Smith & Sons
17:32 Juvenile investigation, Morsches Skate Park
19:24 Parking violation, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway
20:34 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Washington Street
22:29 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and North Main Street
22:37 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and E. CR 100S
April 7
9 special patrols
4 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
1 VIN inspection
4:54 Alarm, 100 block of North Westchester Drive
09:53 Fight, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
11:49 Citizen assist, 300 block of East Chicago Street
12:34 Civil matter, 500 block of North Walnut Street
15:25 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Main Street
15:54 Welfare check, 700 block of South Graber Court
16:00 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
18:10 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
10:30 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
23:11 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
April 8
11 special patrols
7 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
2 golf cart inspections
1 VIN inspection
4:52 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
5:24 Personal injury crash, SR 205 and U.S. 30
13:07 Theft, 200 block of West Frontage Road
17:27 Theft, 500 block of North Main Street
17:43 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way
18:46 Assault, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue
19:10 Citizen assist, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court
19:12 Traffic hazard, 400 block of North Main Street
19:16 Animal running at large, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:34 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets
20:46 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
20:54 Burglary, 500 block of North Oak Street
21:36 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
21:37 Noise complaint, 400 block of East Hanna Street
21:54 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
22:09 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Hanna Street
22:47 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Oak Street
April 9
8 special patrols
4 traffic stops
1 vehicle lockout
2 assist other agencies
1:55 Property damage crash, 1000 block of East Business 30
9:11 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes
10:10 Suspicious, 300 block of East Chicago Street
11:58 Animal running at large, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
12:07 Theft, 100 block of North Peabody Avenue
13:20 Welfare check, 700 block of East Denzil Drive
16:08 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and SR 205
22:53 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
23:27 Welfare check, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
April 10
12 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1:49 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of North Liberty Drive
11:27 Illegal dumping, 700 block of South Line Street
16:39 911 hang up, 800 block of East Hanna Street
18:27 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:51 Welfare check, 700 block of East Hanna Street
April 11
9 special patrols
7 traffic stops
2 welfare checks
1 disabled vehicle
01:00 Mental subject, Chauncey and Market streets
13:46 Intoxicated driver, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
17:57 Suspicious activity, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
19:24 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street
April 12
5 special patrols
4 traffic stops
4 welfare checks
2 citizen assist
09:33 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Whitley Street
09:50 Animal running at large, 700 block of North Browning Street
10:17 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Line Street
12:53 Recovered property, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
13:22 Theft, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
12:38 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205
14:00 Noise complaint, 700 block of North Hill Drive
19:07 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of East Swihart Street
23:05 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
April 13
10 special patrols
5 traffic stops
1 vehicle lockout
1 VIN inspection
13:35 Property damage crash, 800 block of North Newport Run
13:37 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
15:14 Vehicle crash, hit-skip, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:40 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Business 30
16:28 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
17:36 Alarm, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
21:24 Driving complaint, E CR 400S and SR 9
April 14
14 special patrols
6 traffic stops
1 disabled vehicle
04:06 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:00 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes
14:25 Suspicious activity, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:57 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street
18:50 Drug complaint, 300 block of North Elm Street
20:40 Intoxicated driver, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
22:45 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street
23:10 Noise complaint, 300 block of East Collins Street
April 15
7 special patrols
8 traffic stops
1 disabled vehicle
1 assist other agency
11:20 Vehicle crash, hit-skip, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
14:26 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:59 Theft, 400 block of East Jackson Street
23:03 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road
April 16
22 special patrols
9 traffic stops
3 welfare checks
1 assist other agency
08:28 Ordinance violation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
09:35 Parking violation, 500 block of North Main Street
10:40 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Whitley Street
12:15 Suspicious activity, 600 block of North Whitley Street
12:23 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
15:05 Repossession, 100 block of East Jackson Street
16:51 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street
22:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:17 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:55 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
23:58 Noise complaint, 500 block of East Jackson Street
