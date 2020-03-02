Feb. 22
13 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
2 funeral details
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 special patrol
02:59 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205
13:54 Child safety, 200 block of North Westchester Drive
16:18 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
16:31 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Chauncey Street
17:12 Theft/shoplifting, 500 block of North Line Street
17:16 Personal Injury Crash, US 30 at SR 205
17:20 Theft, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street
20:49 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:39 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street
Feb. 23
36 traffic stops
2 special patrols
1 noise complaint
00:43 Suspicious person, 600 block of North Walnut Street
12:46 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
14:36 Child safety, 500 block of North Line Street
14:46 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Line Street
17:23 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of East Business 30
18:46 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Feb. 24
3 vehicle lockouts
2 traffic stops
2 special patrols
1 assist other agency
08:05 Abandoned vehicle, 700 block of North Liberty Drive
08:18 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street
09:32 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
13:09 Juvenile/MIP, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
14:19 Mental subject, 300 block of South James Street
16:28 Missing person, 700 block of North Browning Street
23:48 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
Feb. 25
12 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
3 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 alarm
00:02 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:52 Assault, 900 block of East Hanna Street
18:02 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Walker Way
19:55 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
Feb. 26
12 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 VIN inspection
1 harassment/intimidation
1 driving complaint
1 funeral detail
08:43 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street
10:19 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
22:51 Suspicious, 600 block of West Park Street
