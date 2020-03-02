Feb. 22

13 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

2 funeral details

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 special patrol

02:59 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205

13:54 Child safety, 200 block of North Westchester Drive

16:18 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

16:31 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Chauncey Street

17:12 Theft/shoplifting, 500 block of North Line Street

17:16 Personal Injury Crash, US 30 at SR 205

17:20 Theft, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street

20:49 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:39 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street

Feb. 23

36 traffic stops

2 special patrols

1 noise complaint

00:43 Suspicious person, 600 block of North Walnut Street

12:46 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

14:36 Child safety, 500 block of North Line Street

14:46 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Line Street

17:23 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of East Business 30

18:46 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Feb. 24

3 vehicle lockouts

2 traffic stops

2 special patrols

1 assist other agency

08:05 Abandoned vehicle, 700 block of North Liberty Drive

08:18 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street

09:32 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

13:09 Juvenile/MIP, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

14:19 Mental subject, 300 block of South James Street

16:28 Missing person, 700 block of North Browning Street

23:48 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

Feb. 25

12 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

3 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 alarm

00:02 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:52 Assault, 900 block of East Hanna Street

18:02 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Walker Way

19:55 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

Feb. 26

12 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 VIN inspection

1 harassment/intimidation

1 driving complaint

1 funeral detail

08:43 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street

10:19 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

22:51 Suspicious, 600 block of West Park Street

