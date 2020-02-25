CHURUBUSCO — Technically speaking, Tuesday’s Churubusco/North Side boys basketball game was an odd one.
A rarity in basketball, the game did not start with an opening tip-off. Instead, Hunter Perlich started the game alone at the free throw line, shooting for a technical foul that happened during warm-ups.
It was the first of five technical fouls in the game — four from the visiting Legends — as a North Side player dunked the ball and hung on the rim while warming up for the game.
The Eagles ended the game with a 92-68 win after shooting 41 free throws — including 19 from Hunter Perlich.
“That was crazy how many free throws were shot,” Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said.
Despite the rocky start, North Side ended the first quarter with a 19-17 advantage — a lead that carried through until the 3:15 mark of the second quarter, when Jackson Paul tied the game with a three-point play.
The Eagles finished off the quarter with a 11-point run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Tim Knepple to make the halftime score 41-30.
The third quarter started out competitive and relatively clean, but things turned sour with three minutes left in the quarter.
First, Paul was called on a technical after he was hit in the face during a play.
North Side head coach Gary Andrews was handed a technical less than 30 seconds later after disputing a call, then a North Side player was given a technical 50 seconds later — making the third quarter a long one. The Eagles shot 16 free throws in the quarter and outscored North Side 29-18 to lead 70-49 going into the fourth quarter.
North Side received its last technical foul with 5:19 left in the game, and Churubusco finished out with the 92-68 win.
Perlich led the Eagles with 28 points, 14 of which came from the line. Paul added 24 points, followed by Luke McClure with 14 and Landen Jordan with 13.
The win is Churubusco’s sixth in a row, improving their record to 14-6.
The Eagles are gearing up for their last Northeast Corner Conference game against Eastside on Friday, with the varsity game slated for 7:30 p.m.
