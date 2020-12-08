COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Lady Eagles opened up Northeast 8 Conference play with a 50-24 victory over the visiting Leo Lions on Saturday night at Columbia City High School.
Coach Amy Shearer was happy with the result.
“I thought the defensive effort was good as we had players aggressively attacking, we took care of the basketball, and controlled the boards against a taller team” Shearer said.
Leo got the hot start as the Lions led 5-0 early on.
That precipitated a 30-second time out by Columbia City to slow down the quick start by the Lions.
Columbia City Junior Rebekah Marshall scored the first five points for the Eagles with a basket from the elbow, and then on the next offensive trip hit a 3-pointer to even up the game at 5.
Columbia City continued its torrid pace on the offensive end of the floor, as Marshall knocked down another 3-pointer. Eagle freshman Tessa Tonkel drained a basket from beyond the arc as Columbia City started to pull away from the Lions.
Senior Madison Woodward converted a three point play and freshman Kyndra Sheets accounted for the other point as she converted a free throw.
Leo hung around, though, as sophomore Leah May got fouled and made the shot on a drive into the paint for a 3-point play. Gabby Adams added a basket to the Leo cause and the first quarter ended 15-10 with Columbia City leading.
Columbia City began to take over in the second quarter as Hayley Urban tallied three buckets, and Kyndra Sheets picked up a basket and two free throws. Marshall had a 3-point play as well and Woodward had the other basket for the Eagles.
The Eagle defensive effort in the quarter held the Lions to just four points and the score at halftime was 30-15 in favor of Columbia City.
The third-quarter pace slowed offensively for both teams as Columbia City outscored Leo 8-2 in the quarter.
Senior Kamrin Parker accounted for the other points with two free throws. May had the lone basket for the Lions.
Columbia City finished off the game in the fourth with 12 points and were led in the quarter with Marshall’s four points and buckets from Schrader and Sheets. Woodward made two free throws to add to the cause.
In the most bizarre play the new gym has seen in its short life, a Leo player scored in the Columbia City basket on a rebound off a missed free throw, on a mental gaffe. Urban was ruled the closest to the basket at the time the shot went in, and was credited with the basket. The Eagle defense held Leo to eight points in the final stanza.
Columbia City shot 19 of 49 on the game for 38% from the field and made 3 of 10 3-pointers.
From the charity stripe, the Eagles were 9 of 14. Leo did not hit a 3-pointer on the game, missing all 11 attempts.
Columbia City, which struggled with turnovers in its previous outing at Dwenger, was better with only five in the contest. Columbia City was slated to face Norwell on Friday and Snider on Saturday, but many Eagle athletes have been quarantined due to coronavirus exposures.
Columbia City’s varsity record improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
Leo dropped to 2-9 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.
In junior varsity action the Eagles won 51-27 over Leo.
Molly Baker led the scoring parade with 18 points and Faith Fry added seven for the Eagles junior varsity players as they ran their record to 6-0 on the season.
