COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City softball team finds itself right back in the same spot where the 2021 season ended.
The Eagles (28-1) defeated Carroll 5-2 in Tuesday's Class 4A Columbia City Regional championship to advance to the semi-state round for the second season in a row at Harrison High School in West Lafayette this Saturday. The Eagles will play the host Raiders in the second semifinal at 1 p.m.
"It was a whole team effort today. It takes all 13 of us to get it done," Columbia City coach Dan Weigold said. "I'm so proud of these kids. We're going back to semi-state and see what we can do there. We competed last year, and hopefully, we can compete again."
Columbia City lost 1-0 to Lake Central in the semifinals of the Harrison Semi-state a year ago.
The win Tuesday set a new program record for wins and gave the Eagles back-to-back regionals championships for the first time. It's the program's fifth regional title overall.
Bethany Haselby shined at the plate and in the circle for the Eagles against the Chargers. She was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and tossed the final two innings in scoreless fashion with four strikeouts.
"She had some great hits, some well-timed hits," Weigold said.
Natalie Haselby pitched the first five frames and gave up two runs on seven hits with five putouts.
"Natalie does a great job and we finished up with Bethany. Just incredible," Weigold said.
Brooke Lickey went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Emma Hiss scored a pair of runs as well.
The Eagles got on the board in the first inning with three runs. They drew three walks to load the bases. Hailey Whiteleather who led the inning off with a walk scored on a wild pitch for the first run.
Two pitches later, Bethany Haselby slapped a single up the middle to score Hiss and Lickey and extend the lead to three. This led to a quick pitching change by Carroll from Delayney Conner to Emilia Garcia.
Garcia went 5 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The lead continued to grow in the third with three consecutive singles by Lickey, Natalie Haselby and Bethany Haselby, and it was the single by Bethany that brought around Lickey and Hiss, who pinch ran for Natalie Haselby.
Columbia City only had four batters reach bases the rest of the game, but the pitching from the Haselbys and the defense behind them didn't allow the Chargers to find a groove at the plate.
Carroll's only steady offense was a two-out rally in the top of the fifth. Malina Richardson's triple to right scored Courtney Thomas who singled just before her. Richardson came home on a singled to left from Kendall Schrock.
That's all the Chargers would get the rest of the way as Bethany Haselby faced the minimum the final two innings.
"She's been clutch for us all season," Lickey said of Haselby.
