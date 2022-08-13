ANGOLA – A season filled with hope and high expectations is off and running for the Angola High School volleyball team.
The Hornets opened the 2022 season Saturday morning with a non-conference match against Columbia City. The Hornets cruised to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 win over the Eagles.
Angola (1-0) took control of each set early, using its serve-receive to go on several runs that helped it get out to early leads over Columbia City.
The Eagles (0-1) hung close for much of the decisive third set, trailing by no more than five points early. But leading 13-8, the Hornets ripped off a 7-2 run that pretty much sealed the set and the match.
Columbia City coach Kaiitlin Daniels said she likes opening the season with a quality opponent like Angola.
“They’re a big challenge for us,” Daniels said. “We’re very young, and we dug ourselves an early hole today. We can see what we have to work on.”
The Eagles have just three seniors on their roster in 2022.
Angola coach Lloy Ball, meanwhile, has a loaded roster that includes seven seniors and a couple players who have already committed to play college volleyball.
Ball said he likes opening with a Saturday morning match and his Hornets answered the early call.
“We wanted to come out with some energy and set the tone early,” Ball said. “We have a bunch of talented young ladies.”
Ball said he liked to see his team maintain its energy level even with multiple substitutions.
Every player was able to get into the match for Angola. “This was a good program win,” Ball said.
Angola also swept the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-11.
Angola has a tough match next, taking on Bishop Dwenger Wednesday night in Fort Wayne. It’ll be a good early test for the Hornets, Ball said.
“We’ve got some things to work on before then,” Ball said. “Dwenger is always tough. They’re well-coached and their place is a tough place to play.”
Columbia City returns to action Tuesday night at home with another non-conference matchup, this one against Fort Wayne North Side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.