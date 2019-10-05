KEDALLVILLE — Renee Gerber, 38, of rural Kendallville was located Friday a day after the Noble County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release looking for the public’s help in locating her.
Noble County detectives along with the Noble County Prosecutor’s investigators were able to follow up on leads Friday, which led them to Gerber.
Gerber’s mother, Christine Slone, reported Gerber missing on Sept. 23. At that time Slone said she had not heard from her daughter since Sept. 20.
Information gathered led authorities to a motel in New Haven. Upon arrival at the motel by the New Haven Police Department it was determined Gerber wasn’t there. However it was confirmed that she had been staying there.
Friday afternoon a female claiming to be Gerber called the Noble County Sheriff’s Department stating that she was fine and had been kicked out of her family’s home.
At the request of authorities Gerber went to the New Haven Police Department so officers could confirm her identity and check her welfare.
The New Haven Police Department confirmed that Gerber was fine on Friday afternoon.
