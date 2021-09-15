WATERLOO — Changes could soon be coming to the town of Waterloo’s chicken ordinance.
Alana Rosado and Mitch Dewitt, who recently purchased a house in Waterloo, came to the town council Tuesday night after receiving a notification that they were going to have to get rid of six ducks they were housing on their property.
The couple said they purchased the ducks without doing their research on the town’s ordinance.
“We are trying to teach our kids to be responsible,” said Dewitt. “I just want to give them something I didn’t have as a child.”
Along with the six ducks, the couple also have four chickens that are all kept in a coop in the backyard of their residence.
They said they received the notification because someone mistaken the ducks as free roaming ducks.
Rosado said the ducks have never been unattended and are cared for on a daily basis.
After hearing the plea of the couple, town board President Jess Jessup said, “I don’t want you to have to get rid of your ducks.”
“At this point, there is nothing we can do tonight,” Jessup said. “We will look at our ordinance. We need you to look at the ordinance and make sure the size of the pen is correct. We will work on it on our end, as long as you guys will work on it on your end.”
Town Manager Pam Howard said the couple aren’t the only people in town that have ducks.
The town’s current ordinance allows residents to keep up to 12 chickens on any real estate as long as residents purchase a $5 permit through the town. Chicken coops must be at least 4-square-feet per chicken and include adequate shelter to protect the animals. Coops must also be enclosed in fencing.
Under new business, the town board addressed its American Disabilities Act transitional plan, which addresses ADA compliance sidewalk ramps.
Howard said the town’s current plan with the Indiana Department of Transportation is incomplete and not updated. She said the plan needs to be updated sooner than later to ensure the town receives state grant funding for projects.
“We have done quite a few projects in the last three years,” she said.
None of those projects, however, are on the town’s priority list, which was developed in 2017. The issue will be discussed during the next regularly scheduled meeting.
Jake brake signs will be going up on the east and west edge of town on U.S. 6 in the near future to allow for the enforcement of the town’s Jake brake ordinance. The signs are going up after residents had complained of the noise made by the brakes.
Town Councilman Greg Iddings said that there is no issue with putting the signs on U.S. 6 after talking with an INDOT superintendent. He will continue to work with the state during the installation of the signs.
Iddings said at one time signs were on the east and west end of town, but over time they were removed.
“It seems no one knows what happened to them,” he said.
Upon hearing the update, Jessup thanked Iddings for the work on the project and said, “This is something we have been kicking around for six years.”
During Town Manager Howard’s report, she informed the council that she was working with broadband providers to potentially bring fiber to the community. Broadband would provide high speed reliable internet service to the community.
“This is just in the beginning stages,” she said. “Part of the reason we are pursuing broadband is to improve the quality of life for the residents of Waterloo.”
Howard said the town’s $510,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars could be used for the project.
In other business:
• Halloween dates were set for 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30 Treats Before Dark at Francis Thomson Park. Trick-or-treating will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Main Street Fundraiser — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15 featuring a pork chop and chicken dinner to help fund the Holiday Train Party.
• A presentation was made by John Dockery of What’s Up 24-7 a web hosting and website development service out of Alexandria. The company has been working with cities and towns in Steuben County to set up websites, which can all work together to promote area attractions and events. The council took Dockery’s proposal under advisement and will make a decision during the October meeting.
