BUTLER – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Butler Fire Department along responded to a three-vehicle accident, which left one vehicle on its side Friday evening.
The crash, which occurred at 6:17 p.m. was at the corner of S.R. 8 and S.R. 101 south of Butler.
Dawn Miller, 46, of Fort Wayne driving a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on S.R. 101 when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection before entering the intersection.
Upon entering the intersection her vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ford Focus driven by Beth Garman, 62, of Butler who was traveling eastbound on S.R. 8. Garman had the right-of-way as traffic on S.R. 8 doesn’t stop.
Garman struck Miller’s vehicle in the passenger side and the two vehicle collided with a third vehicle a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Jason Holman, 45, of St. Joe who was stopped at the intersection.
Miller’s vehicle rolled on its side as a result of the crash coming to rest on the driver’s side between the two other vehicles. She had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Butler Fire Department.
Miller was transported to the hospital by Parkview DeKalb EMS complaining of pain along with cuts and bruises. Garman complained of neck pain and Holman didn’t report any injuries.
Miller and Garman’s vehicles were totaled in the crash and there was an estimated $10,000 in damage to Holman’s vehicle.
Crews were assisted by Concord Fire Department, Jeff’s Towing and Brent’s Towing.
