AUBURN — Kellie Knauer, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Corrections, was back in front of the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday with a plea for help.
The $4.37 million facility, which opened Feb. 4, 2020, is still incomplete as crews from Mosaic Building Solutions of Fort Wayne still have internal projects which need completed. Construction of the building began in October 2018.
Knauer said she is still unable to house residents in two of the four housing units because the shower units are incomplete in those areas. Work also needs to be done to reinforce the light fixtures above bunks in the housing units.
“We can’t leave these housing units open and unoccupied for months,” Knauer said.
Fixes were supposed to be completed by the end of September so the project could be closed and zeroed out by the end of the year.
Since opening, the community corrections’ maintenance staff has completed 800 work orders, with 574 of them non-preventative maintenance.
Knauer said the county is taking a chance by not having those housing units open.
“The big issue is COVID. We need to be able to separate people if we need to,” she said.
To date, the center hasn’t had a major issue with COVID.
As of Wednesday morning, nine people were part of the program.
Knauer is currently working with the Community Corrections Advisory Board, judges and sheriff to set up policies and procedures for entrance into the program.
She is hoping to be able to utilize the facility to its fullest extent once policy and procedures are in place and work is complete on the center. At full capacity, the center could house 40 residents.
Crews from Mosaic were scheduled to be on site Thursday to replace the floor in the men’s locker room.
Upon discussion of the topic Monday, Commissioner Todd Sanderson suggested the county draft a letter or call Mosaic to voice concerns about the lack of compliance in finishing the work. He went as far as to suggest possibly holding remaining funds to pay a second contractor to finish the work.
Knauer also informed the commissioners that utility costs at the facility are higher than what was anticipated. She has projected needing an additional $21,000 for utilities before the first of the year. The center is also in need of roughly $3,555 for completion of leftover projects and supplies.
Knauer had the $3,555 broken down giving the commissioners a specific list of needs.
Some of the issues include repairs to the center’s dishwasher, which has been on hold for three months because of parts, landscaping stone for the front of the building, filters for the HVAC system and more.
