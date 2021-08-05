AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s water treatment plant is one step closer to stopping combined sewer overflow incidents into Cedar Creek with the approval of an ordinance on first reading.
During Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting, the acquisition of close to an acre of land on the north side of Cedar Creek was approved by the council. Verdi Property, owner of Auburn Gear, is gifting the .961 acre tract of land at 400 Auburn Drive.
The property borders Eckhart Park and the city’s skate park to the north and Cedar Creek to the south.
The acquisition will come in front of the council one more time, on second reading, at the Aug. 17 meeting.
Daryl McConnell, civil city engineer, said the majority of the land, which sits in a flood zone, is currently encumbered by city utilities. The city has utilized the land for a number of years.
The city is looking toward acquiring the land for the installation of a combined sewer overflow underground storage facility.
McConnell said the city is currently working with a design consultant on the project.
Water, which isn’t treated from a combined sewer overflow event — which usually occurs during real heavy rains — can be diverted to 36-inch underground pipes to be stored until it can be released back into the water treatment facility.
“Verdi Properties has been gracious enough to offer us the property,” he said.
The underground storage facility is part of the city’s long-term control plan with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Also on the property is an old iron bridge, “ACD Bridge,” over Cedar Creek, which was once utilized by the car manufacturer to cross the creek.
Tuesday night’s agenda also featured a resolution, which was approved on first reading, to rezone 1304 Center St. to institutional. Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission recently purchased the property for its mission.
The only other item on the agenda was a fund transfer resolution.
