BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Butler Police Department responded to a semi-truck rollover accident at 1:47 a.m. Friday morning in the 6400 block of C.R. 40.
The semi and trailer, driven by Ronnie Myers, 72, Battle Creek, Michigan, loaded with rolls of steel, was traveling eastbound on C.R. 40 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle dropped off the south side of the roadway when he attempted to move within his lane to allow more room for westbound traffic.
Myers told officers when the tires dropped off the roadway, it pulled the semi and trailer off the roadway into the ditch. He said the trailer loaded with two steel coils began to roll. Once the load shifted, it caused the truck and trailer to land on its side.
The rollover resulted in the steel coils breaking free from the vehicle.
There were no reported injuries. The Butler Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS also responded to the scene.
