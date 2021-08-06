AUBURN — DeKalb County recorded its single highest COVID-19 case count since last winter on Friday.
The 28 cases included a troubling trend of 14 children ages 0-20 who tested positive for the virus. The 28 cases takes this week case count to 92 and brings the county's total number of cases to 4,710 since the start of the pandemic.
DeKalb County Health Department Officer Dr. Mark Souder said he wasn't sure if the uptick in cases among the young was a "fluke" or if it was related to more school activities.
Over the past week fall sports athletes have returned to practice and school began at DeKalb Eastern School on Wednesday. The counties four other districts begin school next week.
The local districts are all operating on a mask optional basis for the 2021-22 school year with the caveat that things could change if cases begin to spike out of control.
For the week the county recorded 26 cases of COVID-19 in children 0-20 years old.
The majority of this weeks cases, 74, were in individuals younger than 50 — those who tend to be less vaccinated. The county only reported 18 cases in residents 51-60.
With the delta variant running roughshod through many counties in the state chances are there are several more people affected with the virus than what shows up on official reports.
Souder said masks and vaccination is essential in stopping the spread of the virus in the community.
This week's case break down is: 0-10 years old seven cases, 11-20 years old 19 cases, 21-30 years of age 11, 31-40 years 23, 41-years of age 14, 51-60 years of age six, 61-70 years of age three, 71-80 years of age six, 81-90 years of age one and 91-100 years of age two.
