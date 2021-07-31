KENDALLVILLE — KidCity is back!
Participation from groups bringing events has been “great,” according to coordinator Becky Calhoun.
Founded in 2005, KidCity is near the top of the list of best free events for kids in northeast Indiana.
Annually on the first Saturday of August, this year’s KidCity is Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
New sponsors this year are Dekko Investments and Ashley Industrial Molding.
Ashley Industrial Molding and Drug Free Noble County are sponsoring bags, and Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC is the T-shirt sponsor.
The traditional main sponsors are Dekko Foundation, KPC Media Group, WAWK, city of Kendallville, Noble REMC and the Noble County Community Foundation, Calhoun said.
KidCity offers learning, fun and surprises for kids and the adults who bring them — everything from farm animals to perhaps Peter Pan, Captain Hook or some of the lost boys wandering around and even a golf cart obstacle course with drunk goggles.
As in the past, free lunch for kids will be provided by the St. John Lutheran School/USDA summer lunch program.
West Noble cross country members will be selling pork burgers and flavored shaved ice and helping in other areas.
The Bouncing Munchkins will be selling cotton candy and flavored popcorn, Calhoun said.
Last year, due to the pandemic, backpacks with learning activities were distributed at libraries around Noble County. The revised 2020 KidCity was deemed a big success, but now everyone is happy to be back on track.
About 75 booths/activities, all in-person, will have interactive events for kids tots to middle school (ages 2-13). A small number of activities are not returning this year due to corporate guidelines not yet allowing participation in events such as KidCity, Calhoun said. And a few are not operating this year due to insufficient staff. But Calhoun said most of the regulars are back along with a few new ones.
In the past about 5,000 people from throughout northeast Indiana have attended KidCity, but Calhoun is unsure how many people to expect this year. She has told people to plan as if it were a normal year.
As in the past, Farm Bureau will be bringing animals. “Usually they have cows and pigs,” Calhoun said. “I never know what all they will bring.” They will also have big tractors kids can climb on, watermelon-tasting (kids will learn how to tell when a watermelon is good and ready to eat) and free ice cream.
Gaslight Playhouse will have characters from Peter Pan wandering around.
Fire trucks, police officers and the “sewer guys” with some of their equipment will be there and Drug Free Noble County will have a new event: a golf cart obstacle course with drunk goggles, Calhoun said.
The sheriff’s department will bring drones out, she added, and the East Noble robotics team will be there.
Master gardeners will do some planting with the kids and Hayden’s ATA will be back with black belt academy martial arts, as well as Jansen Family Dentistry and bounce houses.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available in each neighborhood and groups are encouraged to have extra hand sanitizer at their booths.
“We will limit the number of groups inside the log cabin (typically the most crowded due to space limits),” Calhoun said.
“This is an interactive family event,” Calhoun said. “Fun is contagious!”
Each booth will be responsible for marking the passports that the children will be carrying after they have participated at the booth. The children need to engage in at least two events from each neighborhood to qualify for the drawing. Information booths in each neighborhood will be available to help with questions that arise during the day.
No pets are allowed on the grounds unless licensed as a service animal or pre-approved as part of an event.
The five neighborhoods are art and culture, communication and literacy, community/civic, health and fitness and science and environment.
Kids need to:
• Participate in at least two booths in each neighborhood and have their cards initialed to document their involvement.
• Go to the merchant building’s office and obtain an easy KidCity 2021 survey to complete.
• Then participants will receive a ticket to enter the prize drawing.
For more information, contact Calhoun at rdcalhoun2003@yahoo.com or 343-1106.
