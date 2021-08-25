AUBURN — This week’s entertainment at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater will bring an awareness to those who live with Down syndrome.
GiGi’s Playhouse will host an awareness concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater. GiGi’s Playhouse located in Fort Wayne is the only Down syndrome achievement center in northeast Indiana.
Participants from the center will hold a ukulele performance, Skoog band performance and dance performance. Skoog is a great way for families to explore sound and music together.
GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne provides free educational, therapeutic and career training programs to over 300 families in northeast Indiana. The Fort Wayne location is one of 55 GiGi’s Playhouses located all across the Unites States.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations to GiGi’s Playhouse are accepted. Visitors are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. This event occurs rain or shine. For more information visit Facebook @gigisplayhousefortwayne.
On Sunday at 10:30 a.m, the Auburn Church of Christ will host a community wide worship service. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is free but donations to the church are accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. This event will occur rain or shine. For more information visit Facebook @auburnchurchofchrist.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available. All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public.
The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule now, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org or the Facebook page.
